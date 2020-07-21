Previous
Next
The newest foster, Leelu by dfarrington
212 / 365

The newest foster, Leelu

Those of you who know me were probably expecting cats, and there are some new foster cats coming next week. But this is Leelu, our new foster dog. She was taken from her home by Animal Control when her people were evicted by the police, and kept in a shelter for 5 days before being transported to Central Pennsylvania. Pretty rough for this sweetie, and she's had some tough days, but is coming around. This is her fourth day with us, and she is starting to relax and make herself at home. She and Gracie are finally doing okay together too, after a slightly rocky start. Never a dull moment here.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Debra Farrington

ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Oh, those eyes! Sweet Leelu!
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise