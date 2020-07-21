The newest foster, Leelu

Those of you who know me were probably expecting cats, and there are some new foster cats coming next week. But this is Leelu, our new foster dog. She was taken from her home by Animal Control when her people were evicted by the police, and kept in a shelter for 5 days before being transported to Central Pennsylvania. Pretty rough for this sweetie, and she's had some tough days, but is coming around. This is her fourth day with us, and she is starting to relax and make herself at home. She and Gracie are finally doing okay together too, after a slightly rocky start. Never a dull moment here.