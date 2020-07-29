Previous
Momma cat Freya by dfarrington
215 / 365

Momma cat Freya

Another one of the momma cat, Freya. She's a sweet mini-panther!
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Liz Milne
Beautiful!
July 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis
wow - love the eyes
July 29th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm
Freya is so cute!
July 29th, 2020  
Valerina
She looks relaxed now. Beautiful portrait.
July 29th, 2020  
PhylM-S
She's looking content - beautiful shot - the lighting is nice.
July 29th, 2020  
