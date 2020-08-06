Previous
Frida by dfarrington
Frida

Frida is one of my foster kittens, about 10 weeks old. Can you tell she's going to be a long-haired cat?!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Jacqueline ace
What a cute kitten!
August 6th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Awww!
August 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cutie ,
August 6th, 2020  
