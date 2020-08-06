Sign up
Previous
Next
216 / 365
Frida
Frida is one of my foster kittens, about 10 weeks old. Can you tell she's going to be a long-haired cat?!
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
3
1
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th August 2020 2:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
kitten
,
apaug20
Jacqueline
ace
What a cute kitten!
August 6th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Awww!
August 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a cutie ,
August 6th, 2020
