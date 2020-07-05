Previous
Next
Telecaster by dgcarter
5 / 365

Telecaster

Playing with light on a Fender Telecaster. A photo I took for my first attempt at 365.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Dave Carter

ace
@dgcarter
Hello Fellow 365'ers! This is will be my third attempt at 365, having succumbed to a lack of opportunity and creativity about 3 months into my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise