Introduction by dgrpad
Introduction

A selfie for my first daily photo as a way of introducing myself. Taken handheld as a raw image in 1:1 ratio and processed as monochrome in camera. No external processing software used, this is the method I intend to carry on using.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. My photos tend to be things I see while walking...
Photo Details

