Previous
Psychedelic by dgrpad
5 / 365

Psychedelic

In camera multiple exposure of a bunch of flowers. No external post processing software used. This was quite good fun.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. My photos tend to be things I see while walking...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact