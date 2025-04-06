Sign up
6 / 365
The wall
After such fun yesterday I've gone with a multiple exposure/ICM today. All done in camera. Really pleased with the result. This is part of my living room wall.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. My photos tend to be things I see while walking...
Tags
multiple exposure
,
icm
