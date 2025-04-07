Sign up
7 / 365
Furrowed
All the fields near me have now been planted or furrowed. Usually do these images in monochrome but the colours were lovely this morning.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. My photos tend to be things I see while walking...
7
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
7th April 2025 7:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
farm
,
furrow
,
ploughed
,
furrowed
