Furrowed by dgrpad
7 / 365

Furrowed

All the fields near me have now been planted or furrowed. Usually do these images in monochrome but the colours were lovely this morning.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. My photos tend to be things I see while walking...
1% complete

