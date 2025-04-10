Previous
Path home

Today's image was taken on my way home from the morning dog walk. There was an uninteresting sky, it was really bright and sunny, very cold but thankfully later the day warmed up.
10th April 2025

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
