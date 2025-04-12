Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Chevron
When there is bright sunshine through the window blinds late morning this pattern appears. Captured this one in monochrome and colour. Favoured the mono today but I'll do a colour one another day.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
12
photos
0
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
12th April 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
furniture
,
wood
,
mono
,
oak
,
chevron
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close