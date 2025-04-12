Previous
Chevron by dgrpad
12 / 365

Chevron

When there is bright sunshine through the window blinds late morning this pattern appears. Captured this one in monochrome and colour. Favoured the mono today but I'll do a colour one another day.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
3% complete

View this month »

