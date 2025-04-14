Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Mono gate
The weather has changed today. Rain started just as I arrived here. The sky was quite unimpressive but still managed to capture a reasonable image.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
14th April 2025 8:06am
Tags
rain
,
farm
,
monochrome
,
gate
,
dull
,
showers
,
farmland
