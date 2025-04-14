Previous
Mono gate by dgrpad
Mono gate

The weather has changed today. Rain started just as I arrived here. The sky was quite unimpressive but still managed to capture a reasonable image.
dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
