La Bamba by dgrpad
15 / 365

La Bamba

The fair has arrived and setup on the seafront.
A lovely splash of colour.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here.
4% complete

Photo Details

