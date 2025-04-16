Previous
Relaxing by dgrpad
Relaxing

Struggled to find an image for upload today but it came to me over a drink.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
