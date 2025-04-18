Sign up
18 / 365
Heron
Went for a walk round a local duck pond and spotted the heron. This made a reasonably easy to take shot.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
pond
,
heron
,
reeds
