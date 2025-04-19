Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Small tree
This small tree has been waiting to be photographed for a while now. This morning was ideal with the grey clouds in the distance.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
19
photos
0
followers
0
following
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
19th April 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
cloud
,
stone
,
clouds
,
field
,
gray
,
wall
,
grey
,
farm
,
small tree
