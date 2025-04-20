Previous
Boundary by dgrpad
20 / 365

Boundary

Calm morning, no wind. Walked a bit further than normal. Turned round to go home and spotted this view back up the hill.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
