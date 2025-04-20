Sign up
20 / 365
Boundary
Calm morning, no wind. Walked a bit further than normal. Turned round to go home and spotted this view back up the hill.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
20th April 2025 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
stone
,
hill
,
field
,
daffodil
,
wall
,
farm
,
moss
,
lichen
,
boundary
,
farmland
