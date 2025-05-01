Previous
Handrail by dgrpad
31 / 365

Handrail

This handrail makes a good photo at different times of the day and year. There is always a leading line and a distant point of light.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
8% complete

Photo Details

