40 / 365
Bird on a wire
This pair of pigeons have been coming to our tree in the garden for a few years now. They have only successfully raised young once. Mostly the eggs roll out of their poorly constructed nest.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
pigeons
,
pigeon
,
telephone wire
,
distribution pole
