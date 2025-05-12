Sign up
42 / 365
42 / 365
Hawthorn
Tried a couple of days ago but the flowers were not fully open. Returned this dull, cloudy morning to find something a little colourful.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
hedge
,
hawthorn
,
hedgerow
