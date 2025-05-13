Previous
Glowing tree by dgrpad
43 / 365

Glowing tree

This tree always stands out from the rest when the sun is shining. This is becoming one of my favourites at the moment.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely light
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact