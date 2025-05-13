Sign up
Glowing tree
This tree always stands out from the rest when the sun is shining. This is becoming one of my favourites at the moment.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
43
photos
4
followers
4
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
13th May 2025 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunlight
,
sunshine
,
sunlit
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely light
May 13th, 2025
