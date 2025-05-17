Previous
Preston Mill by dgrpad
47 / 365

Preston Mill

One of my favourite places to visit in East Lothian.
Liked the bright blue sky against the terracotta roof tiles and the reflection in the pond.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
