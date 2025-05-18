Sign up
48 / 365
Compact
This travel compact camera belonged to my father. Received it this weekend, charged the battery and it's now ready for action.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
48
photos
4
followers
5
following
1
365
DMC-GX80
18th May 2025 11:41pm
camera
,
travel
,
compact
,
lumix
,
tz18
