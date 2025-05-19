Sign up
Fishing boats
Had a lovely chat with a couple of anglers about their club, how they use the boats and how many fish they are allowed to take in a session.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
boats
,
boat
,
fishing
,
angling
,
anglers
