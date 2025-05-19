Previous
Fishing boats by dgrpad
49 / 365

Fishing boats

Had a lovely chat with a couple of anglers about their club, how they use the boats and how many fish they are allowed to take in a session.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact