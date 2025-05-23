Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
Church
We normally pass this church every Wednesday afternoon but don't have the time to stop. On passing it today we had some spare time.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
53
photos
7
followers
5
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
23rd May 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
mono
,
monochrome
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close