Lunchtime texture by dgrpad
58 / 365

Lunchtime texture

Harsh midday sun and gnarly trees today. Second day in a row with sandwiches for lunch in the car followed by a short walk.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
15% complete

Photo Details

