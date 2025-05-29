Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
Distribution pole
Could have just photographed the sky but thought the electricity distribution pole added a little extra.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
electricity
,
pole
,
evening
,
distribution
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
May 29th, 2025
