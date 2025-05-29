Previous
Distribution pole by dgrpad
Distribution pole

Could have just photographed the sky but thought the electricity distribution pole added a little extra.
29th May 2025

dougie

@dgrpad
dougie
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 29th, 2025  
