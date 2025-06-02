Sign up
63 / 365
Ambrose Street
Attended a local history talk this evening then grabbed this image before heading home.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
0
365
DMC-GX80
2nd June 2025 8:41pm
street
mono
monochrome
bollards
