73 / 365
Up ended
Fallen tree trunk among the ferns. Struggled to find anything to post today till I saw this.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
20% complete
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
12th June 2025 8:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
fern
trunk
fallen
