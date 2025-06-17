Sign up
78 / 365
Natural arch
This section of path through the wood has the trees on each side forming an arch with their entwined branches. It is normally quite dark here except for some patches of streaming side light in the morning.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
78
photos
10
followers
5
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
17th June 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
wood
,
path
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
arch
