Window by dgrpad
81 / 365

Window

This old building has no roof, damaged windows and doors. This image is taken from the outside looking in.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
22% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love everything about this!
June 20th, 2025  
