Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
81 / 365
Window
This old building has no roof, damaged windows and doors. This image is taken from the outside looking in.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
81
photos
11
followers
5
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
20th June 2025 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
weathered
,
damage
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love everything about this!
June 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close