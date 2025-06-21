Previous
Red shelter by dgrpad
82 / 365

Red shelter

Found this brightly painted seaside view shelter. I'm slowly getting a good collection of these subjects.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
22% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that really stands out!
June 21st, 2025  
