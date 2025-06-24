Previous
Dog friendly by dgrpad
Dog friendly

At a local cemetery that is on my normal dog walk route there is a water supply and bowl which is great especially in warmer weather. My dog doesn't use the bowl prefering to drink straight from the tap.
24th June 2025

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Peter Dulis
Nice one
June 24th, 2025  
