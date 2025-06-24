Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Dog friendly
At a local cemetery that is on my normal dog walk route there is a water supply and bowl which is great especially in warmer weather. My dog doesn't use the bowl prefering to drink straight from the tap.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
dog
,
water
,
bowl
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
tap
,
friendly
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
June 24th, 2025
