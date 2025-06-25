Previous
Camera obscura by dgrpad
Camera obscura

The cricket pavilion gifted by J. M. Barrie (Peter Pan creator) to the people of Kirriemuir also has a camera obscura. This is one of three camera obscura in Scotland.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

