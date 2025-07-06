Previous
Before the rush by dgrpad
Before the rush

The early morning was so peaceful before the people and heat arrived.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
