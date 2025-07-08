Sign up
99 / 365
Windy evening
Reasonable warmth but windy this evening.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
99
photos
10
followers
6
following
27% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
8th July 2025 8:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flag
,
flags
,
windy
