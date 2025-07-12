Sign up
103 / 365
Received extension tubes today tried them out on some small heart shaped fridge magnets. Captured this image by in camera multiple exposure.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
103
photos
10
followers
6
following
28% complete
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Tags
macro
,
multiple exposure
,
extension tubes
