Post box red by dgrpad
110 / 365

Post box red

Very misty and continuous light rain today. This postbox brightened the day.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
30% complete

Photo Details

