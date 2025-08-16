Previous
St Andrew's Churches by dgrpad
138 / 365

St Andrew's Churches

The church in the foreground is the second St Andrew's Church in North Berwick. The clock tower to the left is the third and still in use St Andrew's Church. The original is a short distance away near the harbour.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact