139 / 365
Milling
This is a mill that I've visited many times but today they had a sack in the open door that helped with making a different image.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
door
,
doorway
,
sack
,
mill
