Previous
Winch by dgrpad
148 / 365

Winch

At the seaside this evening I noticed a couple of these objects. Think they were winches for hauling boats from the sea.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact