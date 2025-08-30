Previous
Leaf by dgrpad
152 / 365

Leaf

Close-up of a leaf using a 50mm f1.7 manual lens from 1981, m43 adapter and extension tubes.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact