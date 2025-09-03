Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Ruby
This is Ruby our five year old Labrador.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
1
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
labrador
,
ruby
Joyce Ann
ace
❤️🐾
September 3rd, 2025
