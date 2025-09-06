Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
159 / 365
Hairy
A close-up showing harsh spikes yet also a softness and background colour.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
159
photos
10
followers
6
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
6th September 2025 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soft
,
focus
,
spikes
,
hairs
,
close-up'
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close