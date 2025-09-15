Previous
On your bike by dgrpad
168 / 365

On your bike

Out after a night of rain into the sun breaking through the mist.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Photo Details

