179 / 365
Autumn closing in
The sunshine was glorious this morning, coming from a low angle and lit the undergrowth in the wood beautifully.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
autumn
colour
ByBri
Gorgeous Autumn colours..
September 26th, 2025
