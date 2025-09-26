Previous
Autumn closing in by dgrpad
Autumn closing in

The sunshine was glorious this morning, coming from a low angle and lit the undergrowth in the wood beautifully.
26th September 2025

dougie

@dgrpad
dougie
ByBri
Gorgeous Autumn colours..
September 26th, 2025  
