Previous
181 / 365
Spider plant
This spider plant sits on our kitchen window sill. The blinds control the shape and amount of light coming into the room.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
plant
,
spider
,
blinds
