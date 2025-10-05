Previous
Acorns by dgrpad
188 / 365

Acorns

Acorns and leaves fallen from the oak tree after the recent storm.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact