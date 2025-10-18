Previous
Under the bridge by dgrpad
Under the bridge

This is a road bridge on the edge of a beautiful beech wood. It was getting dark and the water beneath the bridge was quite dirty. Thought the stone pillar and metalwork of the bridge was interesting.
