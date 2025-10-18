Sign up
201 / 365
Under the bridge
This is a road bridge on the edge of a beautiful beech wood. It was getting dark and the water beneath the bridge was quite dirty. Thought the stone pillar and metalwork of the bridge was interesting.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
bridge
,
stone
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
pillar
,
metalwork
