204 / 365
Radio mast
Out early just as the daylight was appearing and before the rain started again.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
0
0
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
204
photos
11
followers
7
following
55% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
21st October 2025 7:33am
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
radio
,
mast
