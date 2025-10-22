Previous
Around the corner by dgrpad
205 / 365

Around the corner

On the way home this morning saw the sun streaming through the trees and lighting up the road ahead.
22nd October 2025

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
